Higher home prices boost Toll Brothers' revenue

BRIEF-Gevo reports Q4 adj. loss per share $1.14
* Gevo - produced approximately 190,000 gallons of isobutanol during quarter at Gevo's isobutanol production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota
Aug 21 Toll Brothers Inc, the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, reported a 24 percent increase in revenue as it sold more homes at higher prices.
Average selling price rose 13 percent to $651,000 for the third-quarter and orders increased 26 percent to 1,405 units.
Net income fell to $46.6 million, or 26 cents per share, from $61.6 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 24 percent to $689.2 million.
NEW YORK, March 29 The benchmark S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday in low trading volume as strength in the energy and consumer sectors offset declines in financial shares and investors began looking ahead to first-quarter earnings season.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Erez Egozi appointed as chief financial officer