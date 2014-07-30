Tom Tailor says consortium headed by Fosun to buy 23 pct stake

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
FRANKFURT, July 30 Tom Tailor on Wednesday said a consortium controlled by China's Fosun International Ltd has agreed to buy a 23.16 percent stake in the German retailer currently owned by Liechtenstein-based Versorgungs- und Förderungsstiftung.
Tom Tailor said the acquisition of the stake by Fidelidade-Companhia de Seguros SA, Portugal, an insurance company controlled by Fosun, will be implemented shortly.
The Fosun consortium also includes other co-investors and some members of the retailer's management board, Tom Tailor said.
The 23.16 percent stake remains subject to a lockup agreement which prevents any trading of the shares until Aug. 8 2015, the company added. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by David Evans)
