Tomkins taps BofA, Goldman, Morgan Stanley to lead IPO -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 5 Tomkins Plc, a private
equity-owned manufacturer of auto parts and building products,
has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs
Group and Morgan Stanley to lead an initial public
offering that could value the company at as much as $7 billion,
people familiar with the matter said.
Onex Corp and the Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB), which acquired Tomkins in 2010 for $5 billion
including debt, will also explore an outright sale of Tomkins to
another company in what is known as a "dual track" process, the
people said on Thursday.
Reuters reported on Nov. 22 that the buyout firms were
interviewing investment banks to sell Tomkins to another party
or float it in the stock market, with a process to explore both
possibilities expected to start in the first quarter.
The people asked not to be identified as the matter is not
public. Representatives of Tomkins, Onex and Morgan Stanley did
not immediately respond to requests for comment. CPPIB, Bank of
America and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.
London-based Tomkins has operations in over 30 countries and
sells products ranging from power transmission systems to
acrylic bathtubs in over 70 countries, according to its website.
It had adjusted 12-month earnings, before, interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization of $536 million as of the end of
September and net debt of roughly $1.5 billion, according to
Onex's third-quarter earnings statement.
The company serves a broad range of sectors including oil
and gas, mining, construction, agriculture, transportation,
automotive and manufacturing. Its Gates Corp division, which
accounts for most of the company's business, is headquartered in
Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 14,000 people.
Founded in 1925 as a small manufacturer of buckles and
fasteners, the company expanded into a multi-industrial
conglomerate through a series of deals, which included the 1987
acquisition of gun maker Smith & Wesson and the 1996
takeover of U.S.-based Gates Corporation. The Gates deal
signaled its move into the industrial and automotive markets.
The company was once one of Britain's largest industrial
groups and dubbed the 'buns-to-guns' company in its 1990s heyday
because it owned both food group Rank Hovis McDougall and .357
Magnum maker Smith & Wesson.
Onex, CPPIB and Tomkins' management invested $2.2 billion as
equity when they took Tomkins private in 2010. In September
2012, CCPIB agreed to acquire Tomkins' air distribution
division, which makes products for air-conditioning systems, for
about $1.1 billion.
Prior to that divestiture, the company had already sold five
other non-core businesses for total proceeds of almost $1
billion, which were used primarily to reduce Tomkins' debt
following the leveraged buyout by Onex and CPPIB.