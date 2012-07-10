CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Tommy Bahama to launch global online stores

(Corrects 4th paragraph; the company said it was not able to
handle international orders; it originally said high shipping
charges and currency differences deterred purchases)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
July 10 Tommy Bahama, known for its beach-themed
clothes and accessories, is launching a global e-commerce
platform as it tries to boost its fledgling international
expansion.
The U.S.-based company, owned by Oxford Industries Inc
, has tied up with FiftyOne Global Ecommerce to take its
online stores to 108 countries, four years after it launched its
domestic online store. The company is expected to announce the
launch later on Tuesday.
"We've had international customers for a long time, we just
haven't been international. In Hawaii we service a pretty strong
Asian customer, especially from Japan. In Florida we've had very
strong traffic from both Europe and South America," Doug Wood,
president and chief operating officer of Tommy Bahama, told
Reuters in an interview.
Wood said the company saw customers log on to its website
from different parts of the world, but the company did not have
the ability to ha ndle i nternational o rders. Th e international
online platform does away with shipping- and currency-related
issues as products are bought and shipped locally.
"Being able to deal in the correct currency is a very
important thing, and that's what we'll be able to do," Wood
said. "In Japan, for example, you'd be shopping in yen."
In March, Tommy Bahama opened its first company-owned retail
store in Macau at the Venetian Resort and Casino. It also has a
store in Singapore. In the United States, the company has 98
stores.
E-commerce has long been touted as the growth engine for
traditional retailers, as brick-and-mortar expansion becomes
more costly and tedious. In 2011, e-commerce contributed 8
percent of Tommy Bahama's total sales of $450 million. The
company is expecting sales to top $500 million in 2012.
Oxford Industries shares were up 0.9 percent at $44.57 on
Tuesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by
Matthew Lewis)