UPDATE 1-Tompkins to buy VIST Financial for $85 mln in stock

BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* VIST shareholders to get 0.3127 Tompkins shares for each share held
* Deal represents 86 pct premium to VIST's Wednesday close
Jan 26 Tompkins Financial Corp said it will buy VIST Financial Corp in an all-stock deal, valued at about $85 million, to expand its footprint in the mid-Atlantic region.
Under the terms of the agreement, VIST shareholders will receive 0.3127 Tompkins shares for each common share held.
The deal values each VIST share at $12.82 and represents an 86 percent premium to VIST's stock price, based on Wednesday closing prices.
Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Tompkins sees the deal, which is expected to close early in the third quarter, to be accretive to earnings per share in the first year.
On completion of the deal, VIST Bank will operate as a unit of Tompkins with Robert Davis continuing as the bank's chief executive.
Separately, VIST said it would delay the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year results by two weeks.
* Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court