UPDATE 1-Tompkins to buy VIST Financial for $85 mln in stock

Jan 26 Tompkins Financial Corp said it will buy VIST Financial Corp in an all-stock deal, valued at about $85 million, to expand its footprint in the mid-Atlantic region.

Under the terms of the agreement, VIST shareholders will receive 0.3127 Tompkins shares for each common share held.

The deal values each VIST share at $12.82 and represents an 86 percent premium to VIST's stock price, based on Wednesday closing prices.

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Tompkins sees the deal, which is expected to close early in the third quarter, to be accretive to earnings per share in the first year.

On completion of the deal, VIST Bank will operate as a unit of Tompkins with Robert Davis continuing as the bank's chief executive.

Separately, VIST said it would delay the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year results by two weeks.