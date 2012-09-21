TomTom is more than willing to help Apple fix map problems

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 TomTom, the Dutch
navigation equipment and digital map maker, is more than willing
to help Apple Inc. fix the problems it is experiencing
in its map feature on the latest iPhone, a TomTom spokesperson
said on Friday.
Apple launched the iPhone 5 on Wednesday, but the launch was
marred by users soon taking to social media and blogs to
complain about geographical errors and missing information on
the maps feature, which is based on TomTom's map data.
TomTom licenses its map data to Apple, but it said that each
manufacturer applies TomTom's map data and other content to
create their own unique application.
"We stand by the quality of our maps," Caroline Fisher,
vice-president of TomTom's consumer business unit, said.
Fisher added that TomTom does not have an in-house team at
Apple but that it is more than willing to help Apple to solve
the current mapping problems.
Fisher declined to comment on whether Apple had asked the
Dutch map maker for help.