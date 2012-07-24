版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 13:43 BJT

TomTom Q2 revenues down 17 pct, keeps 2012 outlook

AMSTERDAM, July 24 Dutch vehicle navigation systems maker TomTom reported a 17 percent drop in second-quarter revenues due to lower sales of its flagship consumer product, but said it was still on track to meet its 2012 targets.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐