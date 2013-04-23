TomTom reports Q1 net loss, sticks to full-year outlook

AMSTERDAM, April 23 TomTom, Europe's largest maker of navigation devices and among the three biggest digital map-makers in the world, on Tuesday reported a slightly smaller-than-expected first-quarter net loss and reiterated its full-year forecast.

TomTom reported a quarterly net loss of 2 million euros, unchanged from a year ago, and revenue of 202 million euros, down 13 percent.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had expected a first-quarter net loss of 5.85 million euros on revenue of 203 million euros.

TomTom reiterated its full-year forecasts from February of adjusted earnings per share of about 0.20 euros and revenue would be in the range of 900 million euros to 950 million euros.