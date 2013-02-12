版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 12日 星期二 16:01 BJT

BRIEF-TomTom shares fall after Q4 results

AMSTERDAM Feb 12 TomTom NV : * Shares open down 4.4 percent after reporting Q4 results
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐