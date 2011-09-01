TomTom unveils iPad navigation app

BERLIN, Sept 1 TomTom (TOM2.AS) will expand its
offerings to include a satnav application for Apple's (AAPL.O)
iPad, hoping to balance the fast shrinking of its key personal
navigation device (PND) market.
TomTom's Thursday launch, at the IFA consumer electronics
fair in Berlin, follows smaller rival Navigon, bought by Garmin
(GRMN.O) last month, which already sells a navigation service
for iPad.
The iPad, which was launched early last year, still has the
tablet-computer market almost to itself. Apple has sold close
to 30 million iPads, whose prices start at about $500.
TomTom has forecast that the global PND market will
contract nearly 20 percent this year as economic worries hurt
demand and consumers turn to free or cheap navigation on
cellphones.
To offset the slump in PND sales and reduce its reliance on
a single product, TomTom has increased its offerings to include
an Apple iPhone app, and it is also due to launch an
application for Google's (GOOG.O) Android platform.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)