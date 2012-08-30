UPDATE 1-TomTom relatively confident on fourth quarter

BERLIN Aug 30 TomTom Managing
Director Corinne Vigreux is optimistic about fourth-quarter
sales of personal navigation devices (PNDs), based on early
indications from its retailers.
"I am relatively confident about what we are going to do in
Q4. The early indications from the retailers are good," said
Vigreux, who also is one of the company's co-founders and main
shareholders, on the sidelines of the IFA, Europe's biggest
consumer electronics trade show.
TomTom has struggled to overcome slumping demand for PNDs
used by car and truck drivers, as smartphones and free
navigation software become more popular.
But Vigreux said the market is showing resilience, to her
own surprise, adding the company was still planning for some
decline in the market next year.
"The market is not shrinking as fast as everyone was
expecting," she told Reuters.
TomTom competes in PNDs with Garmin and in the
commercial digital map market with Google and Nokia
.