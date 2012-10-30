UPDATE 1-TomTom cuts full-year revenue target

* Cuts 2012 outlook on weak European auto demand
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Oct 30 Navigation systems and digital
map maker TomTom cut its 2012 revenue target after
lower demand in austerity-hit Europe hurt revenues at its
flagship consumer product and built-in car navigation division.
"The European economic situation is having a significant
impact on the automotive industry. We expect our Automotive
revenue to remain under pressure in the coming quarters," Chief
Executive Harold Goddijn said in a statement on Tuesday.
TomTom said it now expected revenue for 2012 to be around
1.05 billion euros, down from 1.10 billion euros.
The Dutch firm has struggled for more than a year to
overcome slumping demand for PNDs (personal navigation devices)
used by car and truck drivers, as smartphones with cheap or free
navigation software become more popular.
TomTom reported a 23 percent fall in third-quarter net
profit to 22 million euros, on 274 million euros of revenues,
which fell 19 percent from the same period last year, and 5
percent down from the second quarter. Group revenues were pulled
down by a 24 percent fall at its consumer unit, and a 16 percent
fall at its automotive unit.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 57.4 percent fall in
net profit to 12.3 million euros on a 15.8 percent fall in
revenues to 283 million euros.
TomTom competes in the PND market with Garmin and
in the commercial digital map market with Google and
Nokia.