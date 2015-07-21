UPDATE 1-TomTom results spotlight auto market weakness vs Nokia HERE

* Revenues beat forecast thanks to contract renewals
* Company has long road to reinvent itself as autos map
supplier
(Adds quotes, company strategy, context)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, July 21 Dutch navigation firm TomTom
, which aims to reinvent itself as a supplier of
high-definition maps for self-driving cars, posted quarterly
results that hammered home how far it has travel to compete with
major rival Nokia HERE.
With Nokia expected to sell HERE to a consortium of German
carmakers, industry experts see TomTom as an alternative
supplier to other carmakers of mapping data for automotive
applications, or even a potential takeover target itself.
TomTom reported a fall in second-quarter net profit, which
nonetheless beat analysts' forecasts. But its revenue figures
showed it remains a tiny player in the autos market - roughly a
tenth the size of HERE, which counts most of the world's top 25
automakers as customers.
TomTom shares, which have doubled in 2015 so far in the wake
of Nokia's push to auction off HERE, were down 0.7 percent at
10.20 euros in Amsterdam at 1043 GMT, recovering from a decline
of as much as 3.5 percent earlier.
"There was so much speculation in the share price on
possible M&A because of the Nokia HERE process," said Rabobank
analyst Hans Slob.
TomTom's quarterly revenue rose 5 percent to 264.6 million
euros ($287 million), topping analysts' forecasts which had
ranged between 241 and 253 million euros.
The firm's consumer mapping business has been hit hard by
the rise of smartphone-based navigation apps. It is looking to
shift to providing high-definition maps for self-driving cars,
from sales of lower-margin personal navigation and other
portable consumer devices, its current financial mainstay, which
contributed 165 million euros, or 62 percent of total revenues.
It reported just 26 million euros in automotive revenue in
the second quarter compared with the 261 million euros HERE
generated from auto sales in the first quarter, the last period
for which it posted results.
TomTom posted a 71 percent fall net profit to 2.5 million
euros, beating analysts' consensus forecast for a net loss of
530,000 euros, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.
TomTom said it expected to hit full-year overall revenue
targets of around 1 billion euros and that revenues from its
automotive business, which declined 17 percent year-over-year as
it exited its hardware business, would grow next year.
"We expect to grow market share in the auto space
significantly in coming years," said Chief Executive Harold
Goddijn in a call with reporters to discuss the results.
Toward that end, TomTom announced early fruits from that
process on Tuesday, with a stepped-up partnership with top
auto-parts supplier Bosch to provide the German
components maker with precision maps for all of Europe and North
America.
Its quarterly results were bolstered by licence renewals
from customers including Apple and Telefonica.
($1 = 0.9215 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Pravin Char)