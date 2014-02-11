BRIEF-TomTom sees 2014 revenue of about 900 mln euros

AMSTERDAM Feb 11 TomTom NV : * Says Q4 EBIT margin of 2 pct (Q4 2012: 9%) * Says Q4 gross margin of 54 pct * Q4 sales 268 million euros (average forecast in Reuters poll 257 million euros) * Says Q4 cash flow from operating activities of EUR 51 million * Sees 2014 adjusted EPS of around EUR 0.20 * Says Q4 EBITDA 33 million euros * Q4 net result 3 million euros (versus av forecast in Reuters poll of -0.75 million euros) * Says plan to step up investments in our new map making platform and navigation software * Sees 2014 revenue of around EUR 900 mln * Says capital investments are expected to increase to more than EUR 100 mln * Estimate European market share for the quarter at around 53%, up by three percentage points compared to Q4