Exxon reduces stake in former Japan unit to 9.9 pct

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
TOKYO, April 9 Exxon Mobil Corp has reduced its stake in Japan's second-biggest oil refiner by capacity, TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK , to 9.9 percent from 11.6 percent, the Japanese firm said on Thursday.
The move, which took effect on Thursday, will not in any way change TonenGeneral's existing tie-up with Exxon Mobil, a spokesman for the Japanese firm said, adding that Exxon still remains its largest shareholder.
The stake sale was worth around 6.4 billion yen ($53 million) based on the closing price of TonenGeneral's shares on Thursday.
TonenGeneral, formerly a unit of Exxon Mobil, in 2012 bought a controlling stake in itself from Exxon in a roughly $4 billion deal, reducing Exxon's stake from 50 percent to 22 percent as the oil major pulls back due to declining Japanese oil demand.
Exxon Mobil further reduced its stake in TonenGeneral by about 10 percent in 2014, by selling it to trading house Mitsui & Co.
($1 = 120.2600 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.