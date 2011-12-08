UPDATE 2-US Prudential keen on S.Korea's Tong Yang Life- source

* Vogo Fund seeks to sell up to 60.7 pct stake in Tong Yang
* Canada's Manulife eyes Tong Yang Life- report
* Woori is only declared potential bidder for Tong Yang
SEOUL, Dec 8 Prudential Financial Inc
, the second-largest life insurer in the United states,
is interested in buying South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance
, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
Tong Yang's majority stakeholder Vogo Fund is seeking to
sell its up to 60.7 percent stake in the insurer worth about 1
trillion won ($888 million).
Woori Finance Holdings has already emerged as a
potential local bidder for the business.
Some other foreign players were also eyeing the target with
interest, said the source, who declined to be named due to the
sensitivity of the matter.
Among potential suitors is Canada's largest insurer Manulife
, Maeil Business Newspaper reported in its Friday
edition.
Manulife's expansion in Asia is a key part of its goal to
boost its annual profit to C$4 billion by 2015.
Vogo Fund was not available for comment. Prudential's Korean
office could not be contacted for comment.
Manulife was not available for an immediate comment.
Woori, South Korea's biggest financial services firm by
assets, said earlier this month it was considering taking over
Tong Yang Life to expand into the insurance industry.
South Korean banking groups are searching for new avenues
for growth in non-banking assets as the banking sector is
already highly-competitive.
Another source said the sale process was still at an early
stage and the entire size of the stake on auction was subject to
change.