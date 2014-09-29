UPDATE 2-Tonix Pharma's pain drug fails mid-stage study

(Adds analyst comment, background; updates shares)
By Amrutha Penumudi
Sept 29 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
said its lead drug for pain management failed the main
goal of a mid-stage study, sending its down by more than half in
early trading.
The drug, TNX-102, is being tested to treat fibromyalgia, a
chronic syndrome characterized by widespread pain and lack of
sleep.
The treatment failed the main goal of reducing pain
experienced by patients by the 12th week of the trial, Tonix
said.
"I think it's a major setback. Don't forget, the drug is
already available as a generic. To me, that means the data had
to be outstanding. Very tough when you miss your primary
endpoint," SeeThruEquity analyst, Ajay Tandon told Reuters.
However, TNX-102 was shown to improve sleep quality in
patients, with some responders also experiencing a 30 percent
reduction in pain, the company added.
The company said that despite the drug failing the main goal
of the study, data on TNX-102 would support late-stage clinical
trials and that it plans to discuss the design for a late-stage
trial with the FDA soon.
Analysts believe the company may now redesign the late-stage
study of TNX-102 to focus on sleep-quality improvement instead
of pain management.
The company said mid-stage data also showed TNX-102 could be
beneficial in treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),
considering its positive effects on sleep quality. Tonix expects
to begin a mid-stage trial on the drug for the PTSD indication
in the fourth quarter.
"We expect the shares to trade down significantly at the
open, but we do believe that the drug has a future," Roth
Capital Partners analysts said in a note.
Fibromyalgia is said to be associated with an imbalance of
certain chemicals in the brain.
According to the National Fibromyalgia Association, 3-6
percent of the world's population suffers from fibromyalgia
syndrome.
Other drugs that have been approved for the condition
include Savella, made by a subsidiary of Actavis Plc,
and Cymbalta, which is manufactured by Eli Lilly and Co.
Tonix shares were trading down about 45.3 percent at $7.63
on the Nasdaq. The stock fell about 58 percent to a low of $5.85
earlier in the session.
(Editing by Simon Jennings)