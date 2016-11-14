UPDATE 1-Estee Lauder sharpens millennial focus with Too Faced buy

(Adds details)
Nov 14 Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc
agreed to buy makeup brand Too Faced for about $1.45
billion in its biggest-ever deal, adding products such as Better
than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipsticks that are popular
among millennials.
Founded in 1998, Too Faced is one of the many
growth-oriented brands that have sprung up to cash in on the
struggles of some older rivals to capture the interest of
millennial shoppers.
Irvine, California-based Too Faced is expected to have sales
of more than $270 million in 2016, representing a growth of more
than 70 percent for the year, Estee Lauder said on Monday.
Too Faced, whose co-founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy
Johnson started their careers behind the counters of the Estee
Lauder brand, also sells its products at retailers such as
Sephora, Debenhams and Macy's Inc.
Estee Lauder, which is buying Too Faced from private equity
firm General Atlantic LLC, said it expected the deal to close in
December.
Earlier this month, Estee Lauder, the maker of Clinique skin
care and Smashbox makeup products, reported quarterly sales that
missed estimates as fewer shoppers visited department stores in
the United States.
Estee Lauder's financial advisers were Evercore and BNP
Paribas while Too Faced was advised by Goldman Sachs and
Jefferies LLC.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)