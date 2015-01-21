Tootsie Roll says 95-year-old CEO Melvin Gordon dies

BRIEF-George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors
* Pharma industry veteran Dr. George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 21 Candy maker Tootsie Roll Industries Inc said Chief Executive Melvin Gordon died at the age of 95 after brief illness, sparking speculation the company could be acquired.
Tootsie Roll's shares rose as much as 8 percent to $33.28.
The board named Gordon's wife Ellen Gordon, who is the company's chief operating officer, as CEO. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Pharma industry veteran Dr. George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 9 The world's largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap, sought on Tuesday to dampen concerns over recent U.S. publicity about weak demand for wide-body jets, saying there was "good solid demand" for the most widely traded types.
* Q1 revenue $69.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: