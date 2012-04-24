UPDATE 1-Torchmark posts higher profit; names co-CEOs

* Names Gary Coleman, Larry Hutchison as CEOs

* Forecasts higher full-year operating profit

April 24 Life and health insurer Torchmark Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in earned premiums, and announced a slew of executive changes.

The company, which also forecast a higher full-year operating profit, said Gary Coleman and Larry Hutchison were appointed co-chief executives, effective the beginning of June.

They will replace current CEO Mark McAndrew, who is retiring. McAndrew, who has been with Torchmark for 32 years, will remain chairman of the board.

Coleman has been the company's chief financial officer since 1999 and he will be replaced by Frank Svoboda.

Separately, the company said it expects full-year net operating income -- a key metric of profitability for insurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses -- of $5.10 to $5.40 per share, up from $4.68 a year ago.

In the first quarter, net operating income rose to $1.27 per share from $1.04 per share a year ago.

Premium revenue from its life insurance segment -- the largest contributor to total revenue -- rose 5 percent to $451.9 million.

Shares of the company closed at $48.89 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year, outperforming the S&P Insurance Industry Index, which has registered 8 percent growth in the same period.