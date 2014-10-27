BRIEF-Torm enters into an deal with Oaktree regarding restructuring

Oct 27 Torm A/S

* Says enters into an deal with a group of its lenders and Oaktree Capital Management regarding a possible restructuring of TORM

* Says final terms of proposed transactions to implement a restructuring of TORM will be subject to further negotiations between relevant parties

* Expects that restructuring will result in a substantial dilution of existing shareholders

* Says final restructuring plan and transaction structure no later than Q1 2015