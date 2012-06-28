Torm says has 6 mths to meet Nasdaq listing rules

COPENHAGEN, June 28 Indebted Danish shipping
company Torm said it has been given 180 more days to
regain compliance with Nasdaq's rules for the minimum price of
its American Depository Shares (ADS) which has fallen
below $1.
The company said in January that it was no longer in
compliance after its ADS closed below $1.00 for 30 consecutive
days and it had until June 26 to satisfy the rules.
"The company intends to monitor the bid price and will
consider the available options to resolve the deficiency and
regain compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price
requirement," Torm said.
Torm, a dry-bulk and tanker operator, has for months been
negotiating with its banks to try to reach a deal on its $1.9
billion of debt.
Torm A/S said in a statement late on Wednesday that it now
has until Dec. 24 to come back into compliance or delist its
ADSs.
It said on June 1 that it expected the banks to agree soon
to another extension to a freeze on repayments..
Torm is one of a several shipping companies fighting for
survival in a sector slump, now in its fourth year, caused by a
weak global economy, oversupply of vessels and freight rates at
loss-making levels.
The company's ADS trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "TRMD".