Denmark's tanker company Torm agrees on debt restructuring

COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Debt-stricken Danish tanker operator Torm said on Monday it had agreed a deal with group of its lenders and Oaktree Capital Management, a large U.S. investor in distressed debt, to restructure the company.

The Danish company is one of the largest product tanker companies in the world, owning 43 tankers, two dry bulk vessels and operating 53 more vessels.

Torm's net interest-bearing debt amounts to $1.4 billion. It ordered a series of new vessels in the years before the global economic downturn and was then hit by collapsing freight rates.

The restructuring is expected to stipulate that the lenders will initially write down the debt to the current asset values in exchange for warrants, and may elect to convert part of the remaining debt into new equity in the company.

"Oaktree would contribute product tanker vessels in exchange for a controlling equity stake in the combined company," it said in the statement.

More details of the agreement with lenders, representing 61 percent of the company's financing, were not disclosed but Torm expects the deal to reinforce its position as one of the largest owners in the global product tanker market.

It is expected that the restructuring will result in a substantial dilution of the existing shareholders in Torm, the company said, adding that it expected to present the final plan no later than the first quarter of next year.

By 0852 GMT shares in Torm were up 2.5 percent, having opened up almost 5 percent, while the main Copenhagen index was 0.7 percent higher.