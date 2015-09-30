UPDATE 1-Wright Medical Group, Tornier win U.S. approval to merge

(Adds background, Integra purchase)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Wright Medical Group
and Tornier NV have won U.S. antitrust
approval for their merger on condition that they sell certain
assets related to replacement ankle and toe joints, the Federal
Trade Commission said on Wednesday.
The companies said when the deal was announced in October
2014 that the proposed transaction would create a company with a
combined value of about $3.3 billion.
The deal will be allowed to go ahead on condition that the
companies sell Tornier's U.S. rights and assets related to total
ankle replacements and total silastic toe joint replacements
used to treat arthritis, the FTC said.
The FTC said that it required the divestitures because
Wright has 44 percent of the market for the ankle replacements
and Tornier has about 19 percent. They also have big shares of
the market to make silastic toe joint replacements, the FTC
said.
Integra Lifesciences Corp would buy the assets, the
FTC said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Susan Heavey and Lisa
Lambert)