BRIEF-Tornos Holding AG reports 9-month net sales of CHF 126.3 mln, up 22.9 pct

Nov 4 Tornos Holding AG

* Says order intake in the first nine months increased by 28.7 pct compared with the prior-year figure (2013: 115.6 million Swiss francs) to 148.8 million Swiss francs

* Says net sales for the first nine months amounted to 126.3 million Swiss francs (prior-year period: 102.8 million Swiss francs), representing an increase of 22.9 pct.

* Says 9-month EBIT of 0.8 million Swiss francs (2013: 15.2 million Swiss francs)

* Says 9-month net loss 819 thousand Swiss francs versus net loss of 17.62 million Swiss francs year ago Source text: bit.ly/10gNYGi Further company coverage: