BRIEF-Tornos Holding AG reports 9-month net sales of CHF 126.3 mln, up 22.9 pct

Nov 4 Tornos Holding AG
* Says order intake in the first nine months increased by
28.7 pct compared with the prior-year figure (2013: 115.6
million Swiss francs) to 148.8 million Swiss francs
* Says net sales for the first nine months amounted to 126.3
million Swiss francs (prior-year period: 102.8 million Swiss
francs), representing an increase of 22.9 pct.
* Says 9-month EBIT of 0.8 million Swiss francs (2013:
15.2 million Swiss francs)
* Says 9-month net loss 819 thousand Swiss francs versus net
loss of 17.62 million Swiss francs year ago
Source text: bit.ly/10gNYGi
