Swiss firm Tornos to hike working hours at Swiss sites

ZURICH Feb 25 Swiss machine-tools manufacturer Tornos will increase the number of hours employees work at its Swiss sites to offset the impact of a strong currency, it said on Wednesday.

Switzerland's central bank last month abandoned its cap on the Swiss franc, unleashing a surge in the currency's value and prompting firms to warn profits would plunge as their products became more expensive for foreign customers.

The 1.20-per-euro cap had protected the export-reliant economy from the effects of a strong currency since 2011.

Tornos said in a statement it had agreed with employee representatives to increase weekly working hours at its Swiss sites to up to 43 hours from March 1. The company did not say what working hours were previously.

"This measure will strengthen our productivity and competitiveness," Tornos Chief Executive Michael Hauser said in a statement. "Thus the negative impact from the discontinuation of sustaining a minimum exchange rate will be contained."

Nestle said on Sunday it is looking into measures to boost productivity in Switzerland, including increasing working hours. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)