BRIEF-Tornos Holding FY 2014 net sales rise by 16.6 pct

Jan 27 Tornos Holding AG :

* Reports consolidated net sales of 175.8 million Swiss francs ($194 million) in 2014, up significant 16.6 percent on the previous year (150.8 million Swiss francs)

* FY new orders totaled 183.2 million Swiss francs, an increase of 20.6 percent compared to the year-back figure of 151.9 million Swiss francs Source text: bit.ly/1JxAoAl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
