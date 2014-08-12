BRIEF-Tornos Holding says H1 net sales at CHF 90.3 million, a rise of 18.4%

Aug 12 Tornos Holding AG : * Says H1 new orders amounted to CHF 102.0 million, 20.2% up * Says H1 net sales at CHF 90.3 million, a rise of 18.4% * Says H1 net result of CHF 0.6 million versus net loss of CHF 11.9 million

year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 1.1 million (2013: chf 8.5 million) * Says H1 EBITDA amounted to CHF 2.9 million (2013: chf 6.4 million) * Says is continuing its efforts to restore itself to full health * Source text - bit.ly/1swUkxv * Further company coverage