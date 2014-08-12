BRIEF-Tornos Holding says H1 net sales at CHF 90.3 million, a rise of 18.4%

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Aug 12 Tornos Holding AG : * Says H1 new orders amounted to CHF 102.0 million, 20.2% up * Says H1 net sales at CHF 90.3 million, a rise of 18.4% * Says H1 net result of CHF 0.6 million versus net loss of CHF 11.9 million
year ago * Says H1 EBIT CHF 1.1 million (2013: chf 8.5 million) * Says H1 EBITDA amounted to CHF 2.9 million (2013: chf 6.4 million) * Says is continuing its efforts to restore itself to full health * Source text - bit.ly/1swUkxv * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.