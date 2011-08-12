UPDATE 1-Toromont Q2 profit jumps on higher rentals

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Aug 12 Toromont Industries Ltd , a Canadian industrial equipment supplier, posted a seven-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher new machine sales and rental revenue, sending its shares to a week's high.
The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 11 Canadian cents a share.
For the second quarter, Toromont earned C$159.7 million ($161.2 million), or C$2.06 a share, compared with C$21.9 million, or 28 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which sells, rents and services a broad range of Caterpillar heavy construction and industrial equipment, posted a 9 percent rise in revenue at C$344.6 million.
Shares of the company were up 64 Canadian cents, or 4 percent, at C$17.65 in afternoon trading on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $C17.77 earlier in the day.
($1 = 0.991 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.