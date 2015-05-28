UPDATE 2-TD profit beats estimates on Canadian retail, wholesale strength

(Adds executive comments from conference call, updates shares
to close)
By John Tilak
TORONTO May 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank on
Thursday posted a second- quarter profit that beat market
expectations, on strong growth in its Canadian retail and
wholesale businesses.
The Canadian retail segment recorded an 8 percent increase
in earnings for the period. It was supported by loan and deposit
volume growth, asset growth in the wealth business and gains in
insurance.
Profit at the bank's wholesale unit rose 19 percent,
benefiting from higher trading and underwriting activity.
The results follow quarterly numbers from Royal Bank of
Canada, Bank of Montreal, CIBC and
National Bank of Canada, all of which reported
higher-than-expected quarterly earnings.
But investors remained concerned about the potential lack of
growth catalysts for the Canadian banks, with worries that a
sluggish economy and a slump in oil prices will further weigh on
sentiment. TD slipped 1.1 percent to C$55.37.
"Our operating environment remains challenging. Prolonged
low rates (are) slowing the Canadian economy," Chief Executive
Bharat Masrani said on a conference call.
"Mixed recovery signals from the U.S., continued
expectations for low oil prices, and regulatory and legislative
pressures in both the U.S. and Canada will continue to result in
slower revenue growth."
TD has been expanding in the United States and recently said
it would acquire the U.S. consumer credit card portfolio of
retailer Nordstrom.
While the company is now focused on growing from within, it
does not rule out acquisitions, TD Chief Financial Officer
Colleen Johnston said in an interview. "If there's something
that's very strategically compelling and financially compelling,
we'll look at it."
"We are probably more focused on looking at assets or books
of business, as opposed to branches," she said. "So the
Nordstrom deal is a perfect example of the kind of deal that we
would like to do."
Net income in the quarter, ended April 30, was $1.86
billion, or 97 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$1.99
billion, or C$1.04 a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, profit was C$1.14 a share. Analysts
expected C$1.11 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TD is a play on the superior growth prospects of the U.S.
economy, said John Stephenson, president of Stephenson & Co
Capital Management, which owns TD shares.
"TD has exposure to the best place, best quality assets
within the U.S. banking system, which is the Northeast," he
said.
TD is one of the 10 largest banks in the United States, with
more than 1,300 branches along the East Coast, stretching from
Maine to Florida.
