UPDATE 1-TD third-quarter profit beats expectations

TORONTO Aug 27 Canadian lender Toronto Dominion
Bank reported higher third-quarter earnings that topped
market estimates on Thursday, boosted by gains in its domestic
retail and capital markets divisions.
Gross impaired loans in its pipelines, oil and gas portfolio
rose 59 percent to C$35 million, from C$22 million in the second
quarter. Less than 1 percent of TD's loan book comes from the
energy sector, making it among the least exposed of the major
Canadian banks.
TD's Canadian retail division recorded earnings growth of 11
percent, helped by loan growth and insurance business strength.
The wholesale banking division's profit climbed 11 percent,
driven by a rise in trading and mergers and acquisitions fees.
Overall net income in the quarter ended July 31 rose to
C$2.27 billion, or C$1.19 per share, from C$2.11 billion, or
C$1.11 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, profit climbed to $1.20 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of C$1.18 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
