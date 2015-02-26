CORRECTED-Toronto-Dominion Bank posts higher quarterly profit

(Corrects stock symbol to TD.TO from NA.TO in paragraph 1)

Feb 26 Toronto-Dominion Bank , Canada's second-largest lender, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday, helped by its retail banking business.

The lender's net income rose to C$2.06 billion ($1.66 billion), or C$1.09 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$2.04 billion, or C$1.07 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)