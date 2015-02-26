CORRECTED-Toronto-Dominion Bank posts higher quarterly profit

BRIEF-Inter Pipeline reports Q1 FFO per share of C$0.67
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
(Corrects stock symbol to TD.TO from NA.TO in paragraph 1)
Feb 26 Toronto-Dominion Bank , Canada's second-largest lender, reported a higher quarterly net profit on Thursday, helped by its retail banking business.
The lender's net income rose to C$2.06 billion ($1.66 billion), or C$1.09 per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from C$2.04 billion, or C$1.07 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = 1.24 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Says on May 8, 2017, entered into amendment to Credit Agreement
CALGARY, Alberta, May 8 Suncor Energy Inc , Canada's largest oil and gas producer, said on Monday it plans to submit an application to regulators for a new thermal oil sands project later this year, which could eventually produce up 160,000 barrels per day.