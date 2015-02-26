TD Bank CEO say very happy with stake in TD Ameritrade

TORONTO Feb 26 Toronto-Dominion Bank is very happy with its stake in discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and views it as a key investment, the Canadian lender's chief executive said on Thursday.

"This has been central to our wealth strategy for many many years and it continues to perform well," Bharat Masrani, TD Bank's Chief Executive, said on a conference call. "I'm very happy with our positioning." (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Diane Craft)