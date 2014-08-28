Toronto-Dominion Bank reports stronger third-quarter profit

TORONTO Aug 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by strong gains at its core Canadian retail business and the impact of buoyant capital markets on its investment banking and trading arm.

Canada's second-largest lender said its net income rose to C$2.1 billion, or C$1.11 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31, from C$1.52 billion, or 79 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.15 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

