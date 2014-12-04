版本:
Toronto-Dominion Bank reports weaker-than-expected profit

TORONTO Dec 4 Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, even as its revenue and earnings rose, and said it expects a more challenging operating environment in 2015.

Canada's second-largest lender said its net income rose to C$1.75 billion, or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$1.62 billion, or 84 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 98 Canadian cents a share. Analysts had expected C$1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
