Canada's TD Bank to pay regulator C$650,000 in fees settlement

TORONTO Nov 13 Toronto-Dominion Bank
agreed to pay more than C$13.5 million ($11.9 million) in
compensation to clients and C$650,000 to Canada's top securities
regulator to settle allegations that some units charged excess
fees, the regulator said on Thursday.
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) said the TD
subsidiaries had not admitted or denied the accuracy of its
findings. The regulator alleged that inadequate controls and
supervision had led to excess fees, which were not corrected in
a timely way.
TD Waterhouse Private Investment Counsel, TD Waterhouse
Canada and TD Investment Services discovered and self-reported
four separate issues and then cooperated with the investigation,
the regulator said.
"TD Wealth discovered that some of our clients were directly
or indirectly overcharged fees and client notification and
compensation is already underway," the bank said in an emailed
statement.
The OSC introduced no-contest settlements earlier this year.
They let those targeted by the regulator settle without
admitting guilt, potentially saving regulators time and money.
The individuals and organizations investigated by regulators
often fear that admitting fault could open them up to further
legal action. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has
used no-contest settlements since the 1960s.
(U.S. $1 = $1.14 Canadian)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and
Nick Zieminski)