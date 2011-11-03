版本:
2011年 11月 4日 星期五 05:13 BJT

New Issue-Toronto-Dominion Bank sells $1.85 bln notes

  Nov 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) on
Thursday sold $1.85 billion of notes in two parts, including a
re-opening of its 2.375 percent issue, said IFR, aThomson
Reuters service.
 Toronto-Dominion Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for
the sale.
BORROWER: TORONTO-DOMINION BANK
TRANCHE 1
AMT $1.25 BLN      COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR  MATURITY   11/1/2013
                       + 45 BPS
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 100.000   FIRST PAY  2/1/2012
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD N/A           SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ QUARTERLY 
FITCH N/A                             NON-CALLABLE N/A   
TRANCHE 2
AMT $600 MLN      COUPON 2.375 PCT    MATURITY  10/19/2016
TYPE NTS          ISS PRICE 101.379   FIRST PAY  4/19/2012
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 2.08 PCT      SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011
S&P AA-MINUS      SPREAD 117 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE N/A

