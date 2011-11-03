New Issue-Toronto-Dominion Bank sells $1.85 bln notes

Nov 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TD.TO ) on Thursday sold $1.85 billion of notes in two parts, including a re-opening of its 2.375 percent issue, said IFR, aThomson Reuters service.

Toronto-Dominion Bank was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 3-MO-LIBOR MATURITY 11/1/2013

+ 45 BPS TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100.000 FIRST PAY 2/1/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH N/A NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $600 MLN COUPON 2.375 PCT MATURITY 10/19/2016 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 101.379 FIRST PAY 4/19/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 2.08 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/8/2011 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 117 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A