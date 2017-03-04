Canada's Hydro One in talks to buy Toronto Hydro -sources

(Adds denial of talks by Mayor Tory)
By John Tilak
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's Hydro One Ltd
is in talks to buy municipal electricity distributor Toronto
Hydro Corp for about C$3 billion ($2.2 billion) as the city of
Toronto explores options to finance various infrastructure
projects, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The two companies have been in discussions about the deal
for the past few months but the talks have not entered final
stages, one of the people said. They cautioned the talks could
fall apart. The combined company could generate potential
synergies of about C$1 billion, the people added.
The city of Toronto, which owns 100 percent of Toronto
Hydro, is also exploring other ways to monetize its assets,
including by publicly listing Toronto Hydro, as well as by
selling its Green P parking business or other real estate
assets, one of the people added. The Green P parking asset,
which includes a popular app, is likely worth more than C$1
billion, that person said.
Toronto Mayor John Tory denied the sales talks are taking
place.
"I can confirm that no discussions are taking place with
respect to the sale of Toronto Hydro to anyone," Tory said in an
emailed statement.
Canada's most populous city needs a massive infrastructure
upgrade to meet the growing demands of residents. But the city
has struggled to raise sufficient funds to finance its rail and
road networks.
Toronto Hydro has also been under financial pressure as it
attempts to make infrastructure investments surrounding its
electricity grid. Last November, it cut its dividend to the city
of Toronto.
A deal would also help Hydro One's growth ambitions as a
public company after it raised C$1.8 billion in one of Canada's
biggest IPOs in 2015. Hydro One, backed by the province of
Ontario, has a market value of C$14 billion.
Under one proposal, Hydro One would pay about half the deal
value in cash and the rest in stock, one of the people said. A
cash-and-stock transaction with Hydro One would allow the city
to benefit from Hydro One's dividend as well, the people said.
Spokesmen for Hydro One and Toronto Hydro declined to
comment. The people declined to be identified as the talks are
confidential.
The discussions involve Toronto Hydro Chief Executive
Anthony Haines, Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt, Ontario Premier
Kathleen Wynne and Mayor Tory, one of the people said.
While the talks are making progress, a successful deal faces
significant hurdles as it requires approval of the city council.
It would also have to overcome potential opposition from unions.
($1 = 1.3375 Canadian dollars)
