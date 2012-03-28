TD Bank eyes U.S. credit card business

* Bought MBNA Canadian credit card portfolio last year
* Branch network blankets U.S. Eastern Seaboard
March 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank says it
may expand its credit card business to the United States
following last year's acquisition of the MBNA Canadian credit
card portfolio.
The $8.6 billion acquisition of the MBNA portfolio from Bank
of America has given TD a "revenue cushion", Tim Hockey, head of
TD's Canadian banking unit, said at a financial services
conference in Montreal.
"Our year-over-year numbers will be obviously augmented as
result of the MBNA acquisition," he said.
TD, Canada's second-biggest bank, has been building its U.S.
retail bank network aggressively along the Eastern Seaboard over
the past seven years and now boasts more branches in the United
States than in Canada.
"We just have an enormous opportunity to penetrate our U.S.
stores with credit cards," Hockey said.
The acquisition of the MBNA card portfolio more than doubled
the size of TD's Canadian credit card business.
Credit cards earn higher margins than traditional loans
because of their high interest rates. TD's U.S. bank network,
meanwhile, is awash in deposits, and the bank has been looking
for ways to boost lending to put the money to work.
As is the case at its Canadian competitors, TD faces the
prospect of slower revenue growth in its domestic consumer
lending business.
Loan growth has been underpinned by a still-strong Canadian
mortgage sector, but government officials are eager to see the
mortgage market cool a bit, rather than face a hard landing when
today's ultra-low interest rates eventually rise.
Canada's banking regulator set out new draft guidelines last
week meant to tighten underwriting practices and calm the
mortgage market.
Hockey said he expects the rules "will take the air out of
the balloon a little bit".