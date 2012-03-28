TD Bank eyes U.S. credit card business

* Bought MBNA Canadian credit card portfolio last year

* Branch network blankets U.S. Eastern Seaboard

March 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank says it may expand its credit card business to the United States following last year's acquisition of the MBNA Canadian credit card portfolio.

The $8.6 billion acquisition of the MBNA portfolio from Bank of America has given TD a "revenue cushion", Tim Hockey, head of TD's Canadian banking unit, said at a financial services conference in Montreal.

"Our year-over-year numbers will be obviously augmented as result of the MBNA acquisition," he said.

TD, Canada's second-biggest bank, has been building its U.S. retail bank network aggressively along the Eastern Seaboard over the past seven years and now boasts more branches in the United States than in Canada.

"We just have an enormous opportunity to penetrate our U.S. stores with credit cards," Hockey said.

The acquisition of the MBNA card portfolio more than doubled the size of TD's Canadian credit card business.

Credit cards earn higher margins than traditional loans because of their high interest rates. TD's U.S. bank network, meanwhile, is awash in deposits, and the bank has been looking for ways to boost lending to put the money to work.

As is the case at its Canadian competitors, TD faces the prospect of slower revenue growth in its domestic consumer lending business.

Loan growth has been underpinned by a still-strong Canadian mortgage sector, but government officials are eager to see the mortgage market cool a bit, rather than face a hard landing when today's ultra-low interest rates eventually rise.

Canada's banking regulator set out new draft guidelines last week meant to tighten underwriting practices and calm the mortgage market.

Hockey said he expects the rules "will take the air out of the balloon a little bit".