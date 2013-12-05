TD Bank profit inches higher; stock split announced

TORONTO Dec 5 Toronto-Dominion Bank,
Canada's second-biggest bank, said on Thursday that its
quarterly profit rose 1.6 percent, missing expectations, and it
announced a 2-for-1 stock split.
TD, which in addition to its Canadian retail bank operates a
1,300-branch network on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, earned C$1.62
billion ($1.52 billion), or C$1.68 a share, in the fourth
quarter ended Oct. 31. That compared with a year-earlier profit
of C$1.60 billion, or C$1.66 a share.
Excluding a C$90 million restructuring charge, a C$59
million hit for amortization of intangibles, and other items,
the bank earned C$1.90 a share, up from C$1.83. Analysts on
average had expected C$1.99, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.