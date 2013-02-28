版本:
2013年 3月 1日

BRIEF-TD CEO says Citizens takeover would not meet bank's criteria

TORONTO Feb 28 Toronto-Dominion Bank : * CEO says an acquisition of Royal Bank of Scotland's Citizens Bank

would not meet TD's criteria for a deal
