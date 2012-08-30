版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 30日 星期四 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-TDB Bank CFO sees consumer loan growth slowing

TORONTO Aug 30 Toronto Dominion Bank : * CFO says bank will have to work hard to meet annual 7-10 percent EPS growth

target * Td CFO sees consumer loan growth slowing through 2013 * Td CFO says decision to raise dividend payout ratio target range based on

investor feedback

