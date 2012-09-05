版本:
BRIEF-TD Bank CEO says focused on cutting costs due to low rates

TORONTO, Sept 5 Toronto Dominion Bank : * CEO says not to read too much into dividend payout ratio hike from last week * TD CEO clark says sustained low interest rates forcing bank to make a

fundamental shift to controlling costs * TD's clark says bank has "modest" operations outside North America, hasn't

found a compelling space to enter yet

