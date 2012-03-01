UPDATE 2-TD Bank profit slips, but tops estimates

* Ex-items EPS C$1.86 vs EST C$1.76
* Profit hit by litigation reserve
* Dividend up 6 pct
March 1 Toronto-Dominion Bank's
quarterly profit slipped due to weaker capital markets-related
income and litigation costs, but the result beat estimates, and
the bank raised its quarterly dividend.
TD, Canada's second-largest bank, earned C$1.48 billion
($1.50 billion), or C$1.55 a share, in the quarter ended Jan.
31, down 5.1 percent from C$1.56 billion, or C$1.67 a share, a
year earlier.
The bank set aside C$171 million for costs related to a $1.2
billion Ponzi scheme run by Florida lawyer Scott Rothstein. TD
was ordered to pay $67 million in January after losing a Miami
verdict related to its involvement in the case, and then settled
a separate lawsuit in February.
Excluding that charge and other items, the bank earned
C$1.86 a share. Analysts on average had expected C$1.76,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Barclays Capital John Aiken said strong cost controls
contributed to the bank's profit beat.
Income from the bank's flagship Canadian banking unit rose
11 percent, helped by lending growth, particularly on the
business side, while U.S. retail banking income climbed 6
percent to C$165 million.
TD Chief Financial Officer Colleen Johnston said the result
reflected the better-than-expected recovery of the U.S.
financial sector.
"I wouldn't characterize it as a buoyant recovery, I would
characterize it as a slow mend, but I think all of us thought it
was going to be tougher," she said.
Wholesale banking income, which includes trading and
investment banking, slid 17 percent to C$194 million from the
abnormally strong first quarter of 2011.
The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 4 Canadian cents a
share to 72 Canadian cents, which Johnston said was in part due
to optimism about the bank's profitability going forward.