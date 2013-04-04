Toronto Hydro Corp sells C$450 million debentures in 2 parts

April 4 Toronto Hydro Corp on
Thursday sold C$450 million ($446 million) of senior debentures
in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The sale included C$250 million ($278 million) of 2.91
percent series 8 senior debentures due April 10, 2023. This
series was priced at 99.983 to yield 2.912 percent or 112 basis
points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The company also sold C$200 million ($198 million) of 3.96
percent series 9 senior debentures due April 9, 2063. This
series was priced at 99.892 to yield 3.965 percent or 152 bases
points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada, and
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were the bookrunning managers
of the sale.