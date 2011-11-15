Toronto Hydro sells C$300 mln debt - term sheet

Nov 15 Toronto Hydro Corp on Tuesday sold C$300 million ($294 million) of 10-year senior unsecured debentures, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.54 percent debt, due Nov. 18, 2021, was priced at 99.95 to yield 3.546 percent, or 142.8 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

($1=C$1.02) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)