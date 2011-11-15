版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 16日 星期三 01:33 BJT

Toronto Hydro sells C$300 mln debt - term sheet

 Nov 15 Toronto Hydro Corp on Tuesday sold C$300
million ($294 million) of 10-year senior unsecured debentures,
according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
 The 3.54 percent debt, due Nov. 18, 2021, was priced at
99.95 to yield 3.546 percent, or 142.8 basis points over the
Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
 The lead manager on the sale was the investment dealer arm
of Toronto-Dominion Bank.
 ($1=C$1.02)
 (Reporting by Caryn Trokie, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐