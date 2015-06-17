Macquarie in bid to buy phone tower operator TorreSur -sources

| June 17
June 17 A Macquarie Group Ltd
infrastructure fund is in talks to acquire Brazilian
mobile-phone tower operator Grupo TorreSur for more than $1
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
TorreSur's owner, private equity firm Providence Equity
Partners LLC, received interest from potential buyers last
summer but chose to hold off on a sale. It has now launched a
sale process after receiving interest from Macquarie and others,
including American Tower Corp, the people said this
week.
The sources, who did not want to be named because the matter
is private, cautioned that it remained uncertain whether
Macquarie or another bidder would manage to clinch a deal for
TorreSur.
Spokesmen for Providence Equity, Macquarie and American
Tower declined to comment, while a representative from TorreSur
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Grupo TorreSur, which was formed in 2010, owns and operates
more than 6,000 wireless towers in Brazil. Tower companies
generate revenue from leases from their tenants, which are
wireless carriers.
Macquarie, Australia's top investment bank, is no stranger
to investments into telecom infrastructrure. Last month it led a
group of investors in the acquisition of Crown Castle
International Corp's Australian tower portfolio for $1.6
billion.
Through investments in tower assets, Macquarie is sticking
with its strategy of investing in relatively low-risk,
annuities-style assets with stable returns.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby)