版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 6日 星期三 20:07 BJT

CEO of Toronto Star publisher to step down

July 6 Torstar Corp, owner of the Toronto Star newspaper, said David Holland would retire as president and chief executive in the fall.

Holland, who has held the posts for the past seven years, has also been filling in as publisher since John Cruickshank stepped down in May. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐