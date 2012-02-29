Torstar profit jumps, uncertainties remain for media segment

Feb 29 Canadian publisher Torstar Corp posted a 77 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped partly by higher revenue from its digital segment, but said revenue outlook for the media unit remains uncertain for the year.

The publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's biggest daily, said its net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$64.3 million, or 81 Canadian cents a share, from C$36.3 million, or 45 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Torstar had adjusted earnings of 70 Canadian cents a share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to C$425.3 million.