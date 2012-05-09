Torstar posts higher profit, says print advertising still weak

BRIEF-Where Food Comes From Q4 rev rose 9 pct to $3 mln
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Canadian publisher Torstar Corp's first-quarter profit almost doubled but the company said the print advertising market was still weak.
Net income attributable to equity shareholders rose to C$29.3 million, or 37 Canadian cents per share, from C$15.4 million, 19 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 24 Canadian cents per share, up from 22 Canadian cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue for Torstar -- publisher of the Toronto Star, Canada's biggest daily newspaper -- fell slightly to C$350.8 million from C$351.4 million a year ago.
* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAON reports record revenue and earnings for 2016 despite a slump in fourth quarter results
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance